Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Team Up for Film about Nike's Shoe Deal with Michael Jordan: Report

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reportedly teaming up on the big screen once again!

Affleck, 49, and Damon, 51, are both slated to write, produce and star in a sports drama produced by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports about Nike's journey to inking its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mandalay Pictures will reportedly help produce as well.

Affleck, who is slated to play Nike co-founder Phil Knight, has been tapped to direct the film, per the report. Damon will play former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro, who helped the third-ranked show company land its massive deal with the NBA superstar in the 1980s.

Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports are currently working to finalize their deal, per the report.

The untitled Amazon film is based on the true story of Vaccarro's efforts to strike a shoe deal with Jordan amid the athlete's illustrious NBA career. However, Jordan himself will not be portrayed in the film and will remain as an unseen character.

Mandalay Pictures was first to pick up the original screenplay titled Air Jordan, written by Alex Convery, per THR. Skydance Sports president Jon Weinbach "was integral in obtaining Vaccaro's life rights" for the film bought by Mandalay Pictures Vice President Jordan Moldo.

Weinbach previously worked with Mandalay chairman Peter Guber as a produce on ESPN's limited series The Last Dance, which detailed Michael Jordan's career and his success with the Chicago Bulls.

Affleck and Damon "are now reworking the script" for the untitled film, according to the report.

Previously, Affleck and Damon have worked together on scripts for films such as their 1997 hit film Good Will Hunting and their recent film The Last Duel. The pair revealed in October 2021 that they took a break from writing together after Good Will Hunting, which took them quite a while to do.

"Good Will Hunting took us so long. We were like unemployed, broke guys. It took us forever to write that screenplay. I think we wrote thousands and thousands of pages," Damon explained on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. "We didn't really know what we were doing and I think that kind of put us off writing again because we never thought we'd have the time."