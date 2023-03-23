Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Once Shared a Bank Account for Auditions: 'We Needed the Money'

The longtime friends explained on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast that they'd helped each other out by pooling money in the early days of their careers

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 23, 2023 07:05 PM
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Bob Riha, Jr/Getty

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck once had a shared bank account to help each other kick-start their careers.

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Oscar winners explained that they shared a single bank account starting in the late 1980s.

"It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Damon, 50, said of sharing his money with his former roommate, calling it "a weird thing in retrospect."

However, he noted, "As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off."

"I remember after doing Geronimo, I was like, f---, I probably had like 35 grand in the bank. I was like [to Affleck], 'We're good! We're good for a year!' " added Damon.

RELATED GALLERY: From Childhood Friends to Oscar Winners: A Look Back at Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Hollywood Bromance

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the Project Greenlight Season 4 Winning Film premiere "The Leisure Class" presented by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adaptive Studios and HBO at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon (right) and Ben Affleck (left). Angela Weiss/Getty

The two also had their own rules about spending cash outside of necessary career pursuits. "You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games," Damon recalled. "Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f---ing worked."

"I think that attitude really helped us in ways we couldn't anticipate," Affleck said. "Matt and I always felt like we're in it together. Like, 'Hey, I want to get the part, but I want you to get the part [too]."

Affleck and Damon met while growing up in Boston and graduated from the same high school.

The pair started auditioning together and eventually appeared in their first movie, School Ties, in 1992. They went on to star in several more films together, including 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

More recently, they starred together in The Last Duel (2021), a historical action-drama film directed by Ridley Scott and costarring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. They both star in the new film AIR, which is also directed by Affleck. It's the first film from their new production company Artists Equity, and it's in theaters April 5.

