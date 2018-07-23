Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus 'Happily in Love' During Mall Outing in Puerto Rico

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus took their love to Puerto Rico.

The couple was spotted being getting their shopping on during a Sunday mall outing, with Affleck enjoying a break from filming his latest project. Affleck was seen sporting a blue T-shirt and baggy grey shorts, while the Saturday Night Live producer opted for a yellow casual top and denim cutoffs.

A source tells PEOPLE the pair appeared “happily in love” during their trip to the mall.

Affleck, 45, is in Puerto Rico filming the Netflix movie The Last Thing He Wanted from Mudbound director Dee Rees. Anne Hathaway also stars.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Splash News

The Justice League star, recently wrapped filming another Netflix-produced ensemble, Triple Frontier, in Hawaii. In early July, the couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, while Affleck was in between projects.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Buffalo native Shookus is staying at Affleck’s $19 million mansion on and off, as well as her own place in L.A. for the summer. She maintains a residence in New York City and will have to be on the East Coast more once the new season of SNL begins filming in the fall.

An insider told PEOPLE that Affleck is committed to making the most of family time with his kids — daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 — with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 46, who have not yet been introduced to Shookus.