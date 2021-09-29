Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have to spend time apart because of their respective careers in the coming weeks, they are "making it work," says a source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Will See Each Other When They Can' amid Busy Fall: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't going to let distance come between them.

Though the couple has spent more time apart in recent weeks as they've tended to their respective careers, they've accepted that "this is their life together now," a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "They will see each other when they can."

On Sept. 25 Affleck, 49, flew into New York City from Austin, Texas — where he's been shooting the upcoming thriller Hypnotic — so he could be in the crowd at Lopez's Global Citizen Live performance that night in Central Park.

"Ben wanted to be by her side," says the source. "They are always supportive of each other's careers, and Jennifer was very excited to have Ben in New York City."

The next day, Affleck and Lopez, 52, held hands and kissed during a stroll through Manhattan before the actor had to return to Austin for work.

Since all of their kids (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex Marc Anthony; Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner co-parent Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) attend school in Los Angeles, that "is where they will spend time when they can," the source adds. "They are making it work."

Even while apart, Lopez — who will next appear in the romantic comedy Marry Me set for release on Feb. 11 — and Affleck "both gush about each other," says the source. "Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her. She is the happiest that she has been in along time."

Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in 2002 before they postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle. The duo then officially split by January 2004.

The stars rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. Affleck and Lopez made their red carpet return at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.