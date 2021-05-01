Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004, were spotted spending time together at her Los Angeles home on Friday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Have a Lot of Love for Each Other,' Source Says

More than 17 years after their breakup, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez remain connected.

The exes were spotted spending time together at Lopez's Los Angeles home on Friday, as shown by new photos of Affleck leaving a white Escalade SUV.

The Gone Girl actor wore a T-shirt, jeans and was photographed holding a military green backpack as he exited the car. In other photos, Lopez is seen sitting in the car, wearing sunglasses, hoop earrings and her signature nude lip.

"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who were in a relationship from 2002 to 2004. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

The new photos of Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48 come weeks after the "Jenny From the Block" singer split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The former couple released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement after four years together. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that it was the singer who ultimately broke up with the retired baseball player.

jennifer lopez ben affleck Credit: getty (2)

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as "Bennifer" during their years together, even costarring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Despite going their separate ways, the two have remained friendly.

"They are friends," another source told PEOPLE on Friday. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

jennifer lopez and ben affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2002 | Credit: getty

In January, Affleck reflected on his prior romance with the Hustlers star, saying on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that much of the media attention on their relationship was negative toward Lopez.

"People were so f---ing mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," he said during the podcast. "Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f---ing should be!"