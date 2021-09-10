Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Venice, Italy where Affleck's new film is set to debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands in Venice Ahead of Affleck's The Last Duel Premiere

Every Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck outing in Venice is a moment.

The couple looked glam as they were seen walking hand-in-hand on Friday in Venice, Italy. Lopez, 52, wore a black and white striped dress with her hair in a sleek pony tail. Affleck, 49, rocked a black and white suit with a pair of black shades.

The pair first arrived together for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday prior to the premiere of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which Affleck wrote with good friend Matt Damon. They both also star in the period drama — which hits theaters Oct. 15 — alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The couple spent time relaxing together before the festivities aboard a private boat taxi, both donning sunglasses while peering out of the vessel.

Affleck and Lopez made their relationship Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday where she posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss on Instagram while aboard a yacht.

The couple has been growing closer since they rekindled their romance in April. A source told PEOPLE recently they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A.

"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on luxe yacht Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: @lacarba

Lopez was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, 46, while Affleck dated Ana de Armas, 33. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.