Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Color-Coordinate During Mall Outing

Ben Affleck returned to a Los Angeles-area mall with Jennifer Lopez days after he was seen at the Tiffany & Co. store

Even Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mall outings are a moment.

The couple was seen holding hands while visiting the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, stuck close during the shopping trip.

Their latest outing comes a few days after Affleck was photographed at the same mall browsing the glass cases of Tiffany & Co., some of which contained rings. The actor was joined by his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, and his son, Samuel, 9, for the trip.

As Lopez settles in Los Angeles, the two have been spending more and more time together and with their families. They recently took a trip together to the Magic Castle in L.A.

A source told PEOPLE, "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids."

The couple was accompanied by Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

Affleck's mom also joined the group for the family weekend. On Friday, the two stars took everyone to enjoy a performance of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 46, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.