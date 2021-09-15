The happy couple is enjoying low-key time together as well as their recent high-profile public appearances

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Are Like Two Kids in Love' as They Make Glam Red Carpet Return

Amid their string of high-profile outings, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, are enjoying their day-to-day and looking forward to a busy fall with their various work-related commitments.

"They are living in the moment and enjoying each other's company," a film source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who rekindled their romance earlier this year. "They really enjoy each other. They are like two kids in love!"

The couple works hard to coordinate their busy schedules "to try and be there for each other as much as possible," says a Lopez source. "The past couple of weeks have been intense but they both seem very energetic and focused."

"They are a great team," adds the Lopez source. "They are figuring out their future together."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. A source previously told PEOPLE they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A.

Lopez's next film Marry Me will be released February 11, 2022 and the actress will soon begin filming The Mother, her first project that is part of the multi-year production deal she signed with Netflix and announced in June.

Next up for Affleck is promotion for The Last Duel, which the actor co-wrote and stars in with longtime pal Matt Damon and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last weekend.

"Ben and his production were genuinely touched by the response," says the film source.