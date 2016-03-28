Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Celebrate Easter Together as a Family with Easter Egg Hunt

When it comes to celebrating holidays, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner make sure to put family first.

The former couple reunited on Sunday to spend Easter with their three children, Violet 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4.

“Affleck and Garner spent Easter Sunday with their kids,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The family started their day by attending a morning church service together in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Garner, both 43, appeared relaxed as they walked up to church together, each holding on to one of their daughter Seraphina’s hands while Affleck carried Samuel in his other arm.

To keep the celebration going, Affleck – who is coming off of Batman v Superman‘s record-shattering $170 million domestic opening – and Garner held an Easter egg hunt at their house with friends, says the source.

The holiday get-together comes after the family spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and even went on a vacation over Valentine’s day weekend. The actor also recently said they’re planning a family vacation in Europe, where he’ll be filming Justice League this spring.

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Garner’s New Life After Ben Affleck Split: ‘It’s Great to See Her Happy Again,’ Says a Friend

Since announcing their split in June, both Affleck and Garner have stressed that they are moving forward by simply focusing on their children.

“We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first and that’s how we’re focusing on our day-to-day lives,” said Affleck. “We don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second.”