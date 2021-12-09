Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas's Thriller Deep Water Pulled from Theatrical Release Slate

The thriller was intended for a January 14 release date after previous delays but has been pulled from Disney's 20th Century Studios' theatrical release slate, PEOPLE confirms. It's unclear if the movie will be rescheduled for release on a later date.

The movie, directed by Fatal Attraction's Adrian Lyne, is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith about a married couple in a small town whose loveless marriage only continues due to an arrangement in which the wife can take lovers as long as she doesn't leave her family.

When the husband's jealousy reaches new peaks, however, he methodically kills his wife's lovers.

The movie sees exes Affleck and de Armas as the husband and wife of the film, alongside a supporting cast of Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the movie and dated for about a year before going their separate ways earlier this year.

A movie insider previously told PEOPLE "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," adding, "It's all anyone could talk about."

"They had great chemistry right from the start," another source previously told PEOPLE. "Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."

In January, a source told PEOPLE the split was amicable.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," a source close to Affleck and de Armas said. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck has recently starred in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel with pal Matt Damon and is set to appear as Batman in The Flash, due out next year, as well as George Clooney's The Tender Bar.