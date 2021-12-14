Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Thriller Deep Water to Stream on Hulu After Theatrical Release Nixed

Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar and will no longer premiere in theaters next January

Deep Water, an erotic thriller starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, is heading to streaming after the film was removed from Disney's theatrical release schedule Thursday.

The movie will stream on Hulu — which is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company — in the U.S., and is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video overseas, Deadline reports. The outlet also shared that Deep Water is landing on streaming amidst a "feeble theatrical marketplace" for "adult fare," citing West Side Story's disappointing weekend opening.

Deep Water was initially set to premiere in theaters Jan. 14, 2022. The film has not yet been given an official streaming release date.

Affleck, 49, and de Armas, 33, star in Deep Water as married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The Allens stay in their passionless marriage by striking up affairs on the side, all while the people close to them begin to turn up dead.

The film is based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name and comes from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne. Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.

Deep Water was originally slated to premiere in November 2020, but was pushed to August 2021, and later January 2022, before making the switch to streaming. Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the film, which began production in 2019, and began dating shortly after.

"Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," an insider previously told PEOPLE of the costars' connection. "It's all anyone could talk about."

Another source added, "They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."