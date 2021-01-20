PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that the two split after nearly a year of dating

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas 'Talk Regularly' After Split as 'He Continues to Work on Himself': Source

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas continue to stay in each other's lives after splitting up.

"Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended," a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They still talk regularly."

PEOPLE reported earlier this week that the father of three, 48, and the 32-year-old actress — who met while filming the upcoming erotic thriller Deep Water — amicably broke up after nearly a year of dating. Since parting ways, "he has been with the kids a lot," the source says. "Ben continues to work on himself."

Location played a factor in the split, which went down over the phone. Cuba-born de Armas didn't want to live full-time in Los Angeles, where Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and their kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, reside.

"Their relationship was complicated," an insider says. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based, and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

De Armas, meanwhile, loves to travel. "Ana is young and adventurous," the insider continues. "When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles."

Affleck will soon trade in L.A. for the east coast, though, when he heads to Massachusetts to shoot the George Clooney-directed Amazon film The Tender Bar.

"George really wanted to work with Ben on this adaptation," a production source says of the film based on Pulitzer Prize-winner J. R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir. "Everyone is excited to have Ben onboard. He seems perfect for the role."

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in L.A. in April. | Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This summer, Affleck will appear alongside de Armas in Deep Water, in which they play a married couple who start playing mind games with each other after agreeing to open up their relationship and each take on lovers.

"Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," a movie insider says. "It's all anyone could talk about."