Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted in Her Native Cuba After Wrapping Thriller Together

Weeks after Ben Affleck and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas wrapped their next movie together, the costars were seen having dinner in her native Cuba.

The actors were spotted while out to eat and walking around Havana on Thursday, where de Armas is from. The two were pictured smiling and laughing on a walk around the Cuban capital by photographers and fans, who asked to take photos with the stars.

In one group picture, de Armas, 31, stands in front of Affleck, 47, as they smile while surrounded by fans. Another shot from a different outing, this time at restaurant La Corte del Principe, seems to show the two with a cook.

The sightings come after the pair wrapped filming on Deep Water, a sexual thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne they shot on location in New Orleans over the winter. Affleck and de Armas had been seen filming throughout the Louisiana city several times, including a day out on a field in November. The film is set to be released November 13.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

It seems the two also spent some time together off set while filming as a fan in New Orleans tweeted about spotting them at a bar together in January.

“Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” an onlooker wrote.

Affleck is fluent in Spanish and recently conducted several interviews for his new movie The Way Back in the language. He even admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show he’s been trying to improve as his 14-year-old daughter Violet is quickly catching up to his skills. He shares Violet and her siblings — Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Affleck explained on the talk show. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”

He added, “She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me.”

The actor said he wasn’t about to let his daughter outdo her dad in the Spanish-speaking department, and mentioned that Violet now critiques his Spanish.

“I was like, ‘Nope. This is not happening,’” he joked. “I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework when you’re 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me. So I’ve decided now I gotta take classes; I gotta do something to keep up.”

Affleck revealed he picked Spanish up as a second language while filming a series in Mexico in his teens.