Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split, Says Source: 'They Are in Different Points in Their Lives'

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after nearly a year together.

The actors have split after first being linked in early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source tells PEOPLE. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas adds. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, had been romantically linked since early March 2020, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. They then headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

Affleck and de Armas were frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. The Knives Out actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

In the months before their split, de Armas had been spending more quality time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

In June, she joined Affleck, his kids and his mom Christine on a family vacation to Georgia as a source told PEOPLE that de Armas easily gets along with the children. "Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source said at the time.

The two also moved in together in late summer. In August, de Armas was spotted moving her things into Affleck's Los Angeles residence from her Venice, California, home. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE she placed her Venice, California, home on the market.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source said at the time.