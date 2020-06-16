Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spending time with his kids in recent weeks

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Vacation with His Kids and Mom in Georgia: They Get 'Along Great'

Ben Affleck brought Ana de Armas along on a sweet getaway.

The couple were seen flying out of L.A. with Affleck's three kids last week; a source tells PEOPLE the group went to Georgia to vacation with Affleck's mom Christine. Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 32, were seen wearing masks as they climbed aboard a private jet with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

Affleck and de Armas were later seen returning from Georgia with Christine in tow.

"They are spending a few days in Georgia with Ben's kids. It's a low-key vacation," the source tells PEOPLE. "Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids."

De Armas has been spending time with Affleck's kids lately, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Knives Out actress came along on a family dog walk last month and was seen goofing around with the kids days later by placing a cut-out picture of herself outside Affleck's home.

Affleck and de Armas have been linked since early March when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. They had wrapped filming the thriller Deep Water, where they met for the first time, in New Orleans weeks earlier. The two headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

De Armas later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈," de Armas wrote in the caption. "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."