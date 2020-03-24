Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Share an Intimate Kiss While Out Walking in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas continue to grow closer.

The couple were seen on a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were spotted holding hands, kissing and laughing at something on Affleck’s phone as they enjoyed their walk.

The actors both bundled up for their stroll, where they were also seen walking de Armas’ dog. The two have made several outings in the city after returning from their romantic vacation in Costa Rica and Cuba.

Last week, The Way Back star left a hilarious comment on the de Armas’ Instagram after she posted several photos that he took of her on the beach during their Costa Rica vacation.

“Photo credit pls 😂,” Affleck wrote in a note captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

The Knives Out actress did not tag or credit Affleck when she first shared the shots on social media, only captioning the slideshow, “✨🧡.”

In the first shot, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other photos, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Hours before her post, photos emerged of Affleck taking photos of de Armas as she walked along beach in Costa Rica.

It was their second stop, as they had been seen in de Armas’ native Cuba just days before.

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water this winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of the pair, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”