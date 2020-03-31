Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Share an Intimate Cuddle as They Walk Her Dog

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are keeping close and going strong.

The new couple were seen walking the actress’ dog in Los Angeles on Monday, just one of many similar outings in the past few weeks.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were seen sweetly cuddling on their walk, with Affleck giving his new girlfriend a kiss on the forehead as she leaned into him at one point.

The two were dresses for the warmer weather, with de Armas wearing a cropped red blouse and red flowing skirt while Affleck wore a button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and dark jeans.

Since Affleck and de Armas returned from their romantic trip to Costa Rica and Cuba earlier this month, they have been regularly spotted on walks together in L.A.

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

Before the two were romantically linked, the Oscar winner spoke about his desire for a “healthy“ relationship.

“Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy, and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him,“ he told Diane Sawyer in February while promoting his film The Way Back. “[And] directed two [films] that he’s hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.“