Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Kiss on Her Birthday Trip in Residente's New Music Video About Love

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas aren’t afraid of some PDA.

The new couple, who met earlier this year while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water, share a sweet kiss in a new music video about showcasing love.

The video was created for the song “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” (“Before the World Ends”) by Puerto Rican rapper Residente. It features 113 kisses from couples, including Affleck and de Armas, in 80 different countries around the world.

For their portion of the music video, Affleck holds the camera up to capture several loving kisses between the couple and then pans out to show the beautiful landscape around them.

The clip appears to have been shot during their trip to the California desert in April to celebrate de Armas’ 32nd birthday.

“I started to make this video three weeks ago, and the inspiration was to make the video from my house and combine the world,” Residente tells PEOPLE. “It was not that simple to combine all cultures, religions and people overall, but it was a feeling of anxiousness, and the celebrities I have in the video were more open than our friends from other countries, but they did all find similarity. We all want people to feel better and relate to what’s happening.”

At the time, the Knives Out actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram page depicting her alongside Affleck, 47. The two smile at the camera as they hug each other, while in another photo, they embrace while staring at a sunset.

Affleck and de Armas were first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were photographed taking a romantic stroll on the beach.

Since their return from that trip, they have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood in Los Angeles.

“They seem to have a great time together,” a source said of the couple. “They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

While filming Deep Water this past winter, Affleck and de Armas had an instant connection, another source previously told PEOPLE. Affleck and de Armas play a couple in the film, which is set to premiere in the fall.