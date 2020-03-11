Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas 'Had Great Chemistry from the Start' While Filming Movie Together

While making their upcoming thriller Deep Water last year in New Orleans, Ben Affleck, 47, and Ana de Armas, 31, had an instant connection.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” a set source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The new couple were recently spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops.

For more on Ben Affleck, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” says a source. “They are definitely dating.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted in Her Native Cuba After Wrapping Thriller Together

The source adds that de Armas “is great and very pleasant to be around.”

“She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality,” the set source says.

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Patriot Pics/Backgrid

In their upcoming sexual thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, Affleck and the Knives Out actress play a married couple. The pair had been seen filming throughout New Orlans several times, including a day out on a field in November. The film is set to be released November 13.

The source says while on set, they kept things on a strictly professional level.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance,” says the source. “He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”