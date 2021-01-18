The former couple first met while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas 'Decided Together to Break Up' Over the Phone: Source

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits through the use of technology.

After first being linked in early 2020, Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, decided to go their separate ways and a source tells PEOPLE the split happened over the phone.

"They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up," another source tells PEOPLE.

The pair, who first met while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans last year, had been romantically linked since early March 2020, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba.

They then headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

Affleck and de Armas were frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. The Knives Out actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

Early on in their romance, de Armas spent quality time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

In June, she joined Affleck, his kids and his mom Christine on a family vacation to Georgia as a source told PEOPLE that de Armas easily gets along with the children. "Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source said at the time.

The two also moved in together in late summer. In August, de Armas was spotted moving her things into Affleck's Los Angeles residence from her Venice, California home. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE she placed her Venice, California home on the market.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source said at the time.

The move came shortly after de Armas celebrated Affleck's birthday by gifting him a custom BMW motorcycle, which was built from scratch for Affleck by WYLD Garage Co., and posting a sweet selfie of the two on Instagram.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that their decision to separate was "mutual and something that is completely amicable."