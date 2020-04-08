Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Social Distancing Together at His House: They 'Have a Great Time'

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ relationship continues to blossom as they practice social distancing.

The couple, who met last year while filming the thriller Deep Water, have self-quarantined together at Affleck’s home in Los Angeles since returning from a romantic trip to Costa Rica last month, where they went after a stop in de Armas’ native Cuba.

“They seem to have a great time together,” says a source of Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31. “They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredible happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

The couple was first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were photographed taking a romantic stroll on the beach. Since their return from that trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood.

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie.”