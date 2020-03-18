Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are All Smiles on Coffee Run After Romantic Vacation

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are still all smiles after their romantic vacations.

The actors were seen going out for a coffee run in California on Wednesday days after returning from vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica. De Armas even brought her dog along as the two dressed casually and chatted during their outing.

This is the first time the pair have been seen together since vacationing on the beach in Costa Rica, where Affleck, 47, was seen taking pictures of de Armas.

The Knives Out actress, 31, later posted the romantic shots on Instagram, showing off Affleck’s skills. In the first photo, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other pictures, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Though the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, a source told PEOPLE the two had an “instant connection” while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water this winter.

RELATED: Ana de Armas Shares Photos That Ben Affleck Took of Her on the Beach During Costa Rica Vacation

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas BACKGRID

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of the pair, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

In early March, the new couple were spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops. Affleck, who speaks Spanish, was seen interacting with several fans in the local language.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source told PEOPLE of the trip. “They are definitely dating.”

After arriving back in the U.S. from their trips around Latin America, Affleck and de Armas, who is also starring in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, spent Saturday night together and the actress joined The Way Back actor at his home.