Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Cuddle Up in First Pictures from Their Romantic Vacation to Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas clearly enjoy long romantic walks on the beach.

The actors, who met on the set of their thriller Deep Water late last year, were spotted taking a sunset stroll in Costa Rica Tuesday.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, shared a romantic moment during their walk with Affleck pulling the Cuban star close to him and going in for a kiss.

The pair made sure to memorialize their special stroll with Affleck snapping some pictures of de Armas on her own and some photos of them both with the camera he brought along.

The two were dressed casually for the outing, with Affleck in a graphic tee and black shorts while de Armas wore a long orange cover-up dress over her black bikini.

The actors, who are now back in America, have been traveling around Latin America after wrapping up filming on Deep Water in New Orleans.

The new couple was also recently spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops. Affleck, who speaks Spanish, was seen interacting with several fans in the local language.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They are definitely dating.”

A source recently told PEOPLE Affleck and de Armas had an instant connection when they started filming.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” a set source tells PEOPLE.

The source adds that de Armas “is great and very pleasant to be around.”

“She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality,” the set source says.

In their upcoming sexual thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, Affleck and the Knives Out actress play a married couple. The film is set to be released on November 13.

The source says while on set, they appeared to keep things on a strictly professional level.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance,” says the source. “He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”