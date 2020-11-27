The pair had been in New Orleans earlier this week for reshoots for their psychological thriller Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Step Out Day Before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles for Some Shopping

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed an afternoon outing ahead of the holiday week.

On Wednesday, the couple was seen out together in Beverly Hills as they went shopping with a friend.

The pair — who had been in New Orleans earlier this week for reshoots for their psychological thriller Deep Water — dressed casually for their trip.

The Knives Out star, 32, wore a navy and white checked maxi skirt with a plain black tee and accessorized the look with a black purse and blue denim jacket.

Affleck sported a pair of light grey jeans, white sneakers, and a navy winter jacket. Both de Armas and the Oscar winner wore face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Before returning to Beverly Hills, Affleck and de Armas were back on set together in New Orleans Monday, as proved by a sneaky photo on the actress's Instagram Story.

The shot featured de Armas holding onto her beloved pooch while Affleck loomed in the blurry background.

The post came after some PDA-filled photos showed the couple together again after not being seen out and about for several weeks. Affleck, 48, and de Armas were spotted hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans, with de Armas sitting on the rail as Affleck stood close to her. The couple was seen kissing several times.

Image zoom Credit: Ana de Armas/Instagram

De Armas's post also featured what looked like a large diamond ring on the actress's left ring finger — the same one that appeared in the shots from the balcony. A source previously told PEOPLE that the ring was simply a piece of costume jewelry from the movie, in which they play a married couple.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of Deep Water, have been romantically linked since early March, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Then, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to L.A.

Since then, de Armas has grown close to Affleck's family, spending time with kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

In late August, the couple was seen moving her things into Affleck's L.A. residence from her Venice, California, home.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source told PEOPLE at the time.