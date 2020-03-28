Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Pack on the PDA in L.A. While Walking Her Dog

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas continue to spend time together.

The pair was spotted walking her dog in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday. During their outing, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were seen sharing a kiss and packing on the PDA.

The Way Back actor was dressed in a grey jacket, blue shirt and jeans with a hat representing his hometown Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Knives Out actress wore a velvet maroon jacket and jeans.

Also during their stroll, de Armas was seen holding onto Affleck’s arms as they both showed big smiles on their faces.

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

Since Affleck and de Armas returned from their romantic trip to Costa Rica and Cuba earlier this month, they have been regularly spotted on walks together in L.A.

Recently, the father of three left a hilarious comment on de Armas’ Instagram post after she shared several photos that he took of her on the beach during their Costa Rica vacation.

“Photo credit pls 😂,” Affleck wrote in a note captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

Before the two were romantically linked, the Oscar winner spoke about his desire for a “healthy“ relationship.

“Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy, and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him,“ he told Diane Sawyer in February while promoting his film The Way Back. “[And] directed two [films] that he’s hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.“