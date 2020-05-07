Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first sparked relationship rumors when they visited her native Cuba together in March

Ben Affleck Leans Into Girlfriend Ana de Armas While Wearing Shirt He Bought on Their Cuba Trip

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are growing closer day by day.

The couple was seen walking their dogs on Wednesday around Affleck's Los Angeles neighborhood. Both actors wore masks on their stroll and kept close, with Affleck, 47, leaning into de Armas, 32, at some points.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Affleck also showed off his pride for his Latin girlfriend as he sported a Habana shirt, which he picked up during their trip to her native country. The two were seen all around Havana, Cuba in March, where they first sparked dating rumors by posing in several pictures together with fans. They were later seen on a romantic vacation in Costa Rica.

RELATED: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Are Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday Together

Their recent outing comes just days after the two made their relationship Instagram official on de Armas' birthday. The Knives Out actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram page depicting her celebrating alongside Affleck. The two smiled at the camera as they hugged each other, while in another photo, the two embraced as they stared at a sunset.

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take Romantic Trip to Havana as Source Says They're 'Dating'

Since their return from their trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"They seem to have a great time together," a source said of Affleck and de Armas. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him."

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an "instant connection" while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.

"They had great chemistry right from the start," the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

"Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie."