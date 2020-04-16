Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Wear Matching Masks as They Walk Dogs Together in L.A.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are making sure to get their daily dose of fresh air while staying at home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Argo actor and de Armas were seen taking their dogs out for a sunset stroll through Venice Beach, wearing matching facemasks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The couple both sported plaid for their outing, Affleck sporting a red and gray button-down and khakis while the Knives Out actress looked comfortably chic in a black and white sleeveless midi-dress and sneakers.

As the pair walked arm in arm, Affleck, 47, held onto his large German Shepard-like dog as de Armas, 31, walked her smaller pooch.

The Oscar-winner has been self-isolating with his girlfriend upon returning from a romantic trip to Costa Rica last month.

Back in Los Angeles, the celebrity couple has been spotted on several walks together through Affleck’s neighborhood, including a leisurely stroll on Easter Sunday.

The costars were first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were snapped taking a romantic walk on the beach.

“They seem to have a great time together,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair. “They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming their upcoming thriller, Deep Water, this past winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

After coming home from Costa Rica, Affleck made sure to self-quarantine before going to see his kids — son Samuel, 8, and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this month, Affleck was seen at Garner‘s house where their three kids have been staying while practicing social distancing amid the outbreak. The actor was seen wearing a mask and carrying a few things before heading into the house on a Saturday afternoon.

