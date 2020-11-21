Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted sharing a kiss while taking a break from filming for their upcoming movie Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Share a Kiss While Filming Together in New Orleans

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are packing on the PDA!

While Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, took a break this week from doing reshoots for their new psychological thriller Deep Water, photographers captured the pair, who had not been spotted together in several weeks, sharing a kiss on a balcony.

In one image, de Armas sat on the balcony's railing as she held up her left hand, showing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left ring finger, while Affleck smiled at her lovingly.

One source tells PEOPLE that the ring is simply a piece of costume jewelry from the movie the couple is currently filming together, in which they play a married couple.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of the film, have been romantically linked since early March, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Then, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to L.A.

Since then, de Armas has grown close to Affleck's family, spending time with kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.

In late August, the couple was seen moving her things into Affleck's L.A. residence from her Venice, California, home.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE. "She's aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance."

For Affleck's 48th birthday that same month, de Armas gifted him a new BMW motorcycle, which was built from scratch by WYLD Garage Co. The two were spotted riding the new motorcycle together in Pacific Palisades.

They also have been spotted on walks around his neighborhood in L.A. when they socially distanced together.