Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Are Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Instagram official!

The couple didn't shy away from showing their affection on social media as de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday with the actor on a desert getaway.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈," de Armas wrote in the caption. "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."

The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram page depicting her celebrating alongside Affleck, 47. The two smile at the camera as they hug each other, while in another photo, the two embrace as they stare at a sunset.

Other photos show the two enjoying a chocolate cake with the words, "Happy Birthday Ana," written on it, alongside candles that read "32" as well as birthday balloons and de Armas smiling as she wears a silver glitter crown that reads "Happy Birthday."

The couple, who met last year while filming the thriller Deep Water, were first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were photographed taking a romantic stroll on the beach.

Since their return from that trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"They seem to have a great time together," a source said of Affleck and de Armas. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him."

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an "instant connection" while filming Deep Water this past winter.

"They had great chemistry right from the start," the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

"Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie."