Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are All Smiles as They Enjoy Easter Sunday Stroll in L.A.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are celebrating Easter Sunday together.

The Argo star, 47, has been self-quarantined with de Armas, 31, since the two returned from a romantic trip to Costa Rica last month. And on Sunday, the two were spotted out for a morning walk, holding hands as they took their dogs for a walk around the neighborhood.

The pair dressed cozy and casual for their outing, with Affleck in dark jeans and a gray overcoat and de Armas in a white Gucci cargo jumpsuit.

The costars were first spotted together on vacation in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, followed by a stop in Costa Rica where they were spotted taking a romantic stroll on the beach. Since their return from that trip, Affleck and de Armas have been seen on almost daily walks near Affleck’s home.

“They seem to have a great time together,” a source recently told PEOPLE of Affleck and de Armas. “They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredible happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water this past winter.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of Affleck and de Armas, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

Since coming home from Costa Rica, the Oscar winner made sure to self-quarantine before going to see his kids — son Samuel, 8, and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Last weekend, Affleck was seen at Garner‘s house where their three kids have been staying while practicing social distancing. Affleck was seen wearing a mask and carrying a few things before heading into the house on Saturday afternoon.

“He didn’t see the kids for a few days,” a source told PEOPLE. “[He] spent time with the kids over the weekend.”

Garner recently let her fans in on how Samuel is dealing with being bored at home as the world practices social distancing. Last week, her son took over the family’s message board to write a poem about how he’s doing as the family stays home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Garner shared the haiku on her Instagram, while remarking at how little Samuel seems to have come up with a pseudonym for the poem.

“corona virus

we eat we sleep we stay home

thrilling it is NOT!” Samuel’s poem read, though he signed it as “Fitz B. Ireland.”

“Things must be getting bleak when an 8 year old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry,” Garner captioned the post, adding “#hangintheremamas” at the end.