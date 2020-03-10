Ben Affleck Admits He Lost His 'Passion' for Playing Batman: 'It Was Time to Move On'

Ben Affleck knew it was time to let go of Batman when he didn’t feel as excited putting the suit on.

The actor goes through some of his most iconic roles in a new video for GQ, where he gets honest about the struggles of 2017’s Justice League and how it diminished his excitement for the character after 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“Justice League was, unfortunately, touched by some personal tragedy – death in [director] Zack’s [Snyder] family – and like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes they just, you know, you seem to be having one problem after another,” he says.

Still, Affleck says he “really loved Batman v Superman and I really loved putting on the costume and the idea of doing the digital alteration to the voice was really interesting to me. I had a good time.”

“I sort of had my fill of that,” Affleck continues, adding that he was asked to direct and star in a solo film next. But he “found that at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm and passion for it. This should really be made by someone for whom it’s their wildest dream come true. For me it had become something different and it was clear to me it was time to move on.”

Affleck was instead replaced by Robert Pattinson for The Batman, with director Matt Reeves coming in to helm what is planned to be a new trilogy of films.

The Batman began filming in January, with the director announcing the news on Twitter with a photo of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo.

The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

In October, Pattinson sat down with Esquire where he spoke about the film, saying, “It’s kind of insane.”

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” he said.

The Batman is slated to open in theaters in June 2021.