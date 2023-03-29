Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon’s Ongoing ‘Feud’ with Jimmy Kimmel

Ben Affleck is attempting to play peacemaker between his "feuding" pals.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar winner sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his new film AIR, and tried to help the TV host settle his "beef" with Matt Damon, who co-produces and stars in the film.

"I understand you have your feuds," Affleck, 50, said to Kimmel, addressing his fake, ongoing feud he's had with Damon, 52, for months. "Matt is a friend of mine."

"I know, you guys are friends," Kimmel, 55, said of his guest's best pal, adding: "I don't understand it."

"Fair enough," Affleck responded. "Honest to god, it would mean a lot to me if you would just like ask him one question about the movie, you know, he worked really hard on it. I tell you what, I can get him on the phone right now," Affleck said, prompting cheers from the audience as he took out his cell.

"Alright, fine, call him," Kimmel finally agreed, "this will be your wedding gift, I didn't get you anything," Kimmel joked of Affleck's 2022 nuptials with Jennifer Lopez. "Let's just get it over with though and I'm only asking him one question."

"Hey, guys! What's up everybody!" an exuberant Damon said from the TV set's video screen. "I'm on the show! Yes!" he continued, as the long-running joke on Kimmel's show is he always says he's run out of time for Damon's interview. "Zoom-style, on the show!" Damon added.

"Jimmy, thank you for calling. Hey man, that was very big of you," Damon began, addressing his nemesis.

Kimmel responded: "Whatever, this was a gift to Ben and J.Lo only, not to you, so."

ABC

For his "one question" for Damon, Kimmel, who admitted he played his role "pretty well," asked the actor how he approaches "playing a real person compared to playing a fictional character."

Based on a true story, AIR stars Affleck as Philip Knight, the co-founder of Nike, Inc., while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the sports-marketing executive who helped sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers.

When Damon started to answer, the screen and sound went jumbled. "Oh wow, seems like we're having a connection problem with the WiFi," Kimmel reacted to Damon's frozen face, which kept freezing at his most unflattering expressions.

"Why don't you take your one question and your show and shove it up your big, hairy a--!" Damon reacted in mock anger at the host's antics, which included adding an afro and mohawk filter on Damon, then turning him into an animated hot dog as the audience continued to laugh.

"I apologize for the profanity, he is out of control," Kimmel told his viewers in the studio, then addressed Affleck: "I can't believe you hang out with that person."

"I'm really disappointed in him," Affleck said, continuing to play into the gag.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While out at the AIR premiere on Monday, which Affleck attended with his wife, Kimmel and Damon had an exchange on the carpet, with Damon joking to Entertainment Weekly that Kimmel is a "terrible human being."

When the outlet asked Damon if he was ready to bury the hatchet with Kimmel, he responded: "No, no, he's an a--hole. Why would I ever do that? He's a terrible human being. He's a demonstrably bad man."

As Kimmel rolled up on the carpet behind him, Damon turned and yelled, "Hey! I'd love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!" The joke was in reference to Kimmel's repetitive gag on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he ends every episode apologizing to Damon for running out of time and not being able to get to his segment.

"You know, I don't know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud," Kimmel told EW.

Damon and Affleck, who also serves as director, appear in the Amazon Studios film alongside Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans and Gustaf Skarsgård.

Back on Tuesday's show, Kimmel asked whether or not Affleck can tell if people like his films or not. Affleck advised people, in general, to avoid suggesting changes. "I don't think you need notes at a premiere, that's a mistake. If you go to someone's premiere and want to suggest changes, it's too late at that point," Affleck told Kimmel on Tuesday. "That's not the time to offer feedback."

"It's sort of like going to someone's wedding and telling them why she may not be right for you," he quipped.

Earlier in the interview, Kimmel also alluded to Affleck's "unhappy" face when he said the actor didn't seem as "psyched as everyone else" at a 2022 Christmas party Affleck had at his house with Lopez.

"That's a common misconception about me. I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," Affleck said, seemingly defending the memes going around on social media following his 2023 Grammys experience with his wife. "I have been the subject of an occasional meme," he acknowledged later in their sit-down.

AIR premieres in theaters April 5.