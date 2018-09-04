Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized Just Days After Attempted Break-In: Report

Bella Thorne is going through a rough patch with her new home.

The actress’ San Fernando Valley, California home was burglarized just days after an attempted break-in occurred at the house, TMZ reports.

Several of the 20-year-old actress’ possessions were taken, including about $150,000 in valuables and designer handbags from Chanel and Louis Vuitton that were used to take her personal items, according to the outlet.

This isn’t the first time Thorne has been subject to this type of incident. In late August, Thorne’s home was targeted by burglars while the actress was home, TMZ reports.

In an interview with Vogue titled “Inside the Life of Bella Thorne” in April, the actress revealed she bought her 4,500-square-foot home for $2 million at the age of 19 — and credited social media.

“I put myself out there on social media because I want people to see who I am,” shared Thorne, adding that she “was raised to think that social media is everything.”

“For [an Instagram] grid posting, it’s $65 [000] a post,” Thorne explained in the video. “For story posting, it’s anywhere from $10 [000] to $20 [000], and for Snapchat, it is the same as Insta story,” she continued.

“Instagram is 100 percent a job to me,” adds Thorne. “I started out [at] 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half—And it’s all from social media.”