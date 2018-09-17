Bella Thorne Sees Ghosts in the Shower in Clip from Her Apocalyptic Thriller I Still See You

Bella Thorne is seeing ghosts in her latest film I Still See You.

The thriller follows Thorne, 20, as Roni, a girl living in the world 10 years after an apocalyptic event wiped out millions of people and left the Earth inhabited by ghosts.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the film, Roni takes a shower before encountering a silent man in the bathroom with her. Terrified, she slips and falls to the floor as she takes in the mysterious figure before her.

Roni watches as the man stares into the mirror and writes something in the misted mirror. The figure begins to disappear as she watches, prompting Roni to walk over to the exact spot he was standing in to see the message he left: one chilling word, “Run.”

RELATED: Bella Thorne Reveals She Made So Much Money From Paid Social Media Posts She Bought a Mansion

As the film progresses, Roni begins to receive threatening messages from beyond the grave and joins forces with classmate Kirk (Richard Harmon) to uncover what is transpiring between the worlds of the living and the dead.

The film also stars Dermot Mulroney.

Thorne has previously shared her excitement about the thriller on social media. Posting the trailer on Instagram last week, Thorne wrote: “When the dead walk among the living nothing is at it seems 😍😍 deff my fave movie to work on:) comes out October 12th I’m soooo stoked #lionsgate#Istillseeyou.”

I Stil See You is in theaters Oct. 12.