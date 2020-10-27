Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke Face Off in First Trailer for the Revenge Thriller Girl
Bella Thorne stars as a young woman seeking to avenge her father's torture and murder in Girl
Bella Thorne is up against Mickey Rourke in their upcoming movie Girl.
In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the new trailer for the film, Thorne plays a young woman who returns to her small hometown to visit her father, only to discover he has been tortured and murdered in his shed.
As her character searches for answers, she crosses paths with the sinister sheriff (Rourke) and his brother (Chad Faust) and uncovers a family legacy more disturbing than she had ever imagined.
"I'm not coming home mama until I find out who did this," the girl tells her mother as she embarks on her own investigation.
As she gets closer to the truth, the sheriff tells her, "You are one crazy-ass gal, you know that?"
Carrying only her father's old hatchet, she begins to realize the danger she's in as the town barkeep (Glen Gould) warns her to leave.
"It ain't good, waving a hatchet around, wanting to kill people," he tells her.
As she contemplates her next move, she says, "If someone bad dies, it’s good, right?"
The film is directed and written by Faust, who also stars as Rourke’s brother in the film. The movie also stars Elizabeth Saunders, Lanette Ware, Paolo Mancini and John Clifford Talbot.
Girl is in theaters Nov. 20 and available on VOD Nov. 24.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says His Modern Family Costars Were Dying to Meet His Son Beckett, 3 Months
- Tyler Farr Expecting a Daughter with Wife Hannah: 'Can't Wait for This New Adventure'
- Matthew McConaughey Tells Oprah Winfrey About Meeting Wife Camila Alves for the First Time
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Becoming a Dad Later in Life — and Why He's Ready for Baby No. 2