Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke Face Off in First Trailer for the Revenge Thriller Girl

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the new trailer for the film, Thorne plays a young woman who returns to her small hometown to visit her father, only to discover he has been tortured and murdered in his shed.

As her character searches for answers, she crosses paths with the sinister sheriff (Rourke) and his brother (Chad Faust) and uncovers a family legacy more disturbing than she had ever imagined.

"I'm not coming home mama until I find out who did this," the girl tells her mother as she embarks on her own investigation.

As she gets closer to the truth, the sheriff tells her, "You are one crazy-ass gal, you know that?"

Image zoom Mickey Rourke and Bella Thorne star in Girl Silk Factory

Carrying only her father's old hatchet, she begins to realize the danger she's in as the town barkeep (Glen Gould) warns her to leave.

"It ain't good, waving a hatchet around, wanting to kill people," he tells her.

As she contemplates her next move, she says, "If someone bad dies, it’s good, right?"

The film is directed and written by Faust, who also stars as Rourke’s brother in the film. The movie also stars Elizabeth Saunders, Lanette Ware, Paolo Mancini and John Clifford Talbot.

Girl is in theaters Nov. 20 and available on VOD Nov. 24.