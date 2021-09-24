Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Pic Showing Off Septum Ring, Shag Haircut

Bella Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, posted a rare selfie to Instagram

Bella Cruise is sharing a rare glimpse of herself with her followers.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, 28, posted a photo of herself on Instagram Friday, simply captioning the snap "🤠."

In the selfie, Bella wears her auburn hair in a shag haircut topped with a dark red beanie. She rocks a graphic t-shirt with an image of Bill Murray's character from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. She accessorized her look with a red bandana tied around her neck and a subtle septum ring.

Bella's followers were quick to compliment her latest photo in the comments section, with one writing, "The haircut is sensational Bella 💥👏🧡🧡🧡."

"Looking beautiful ❤️Love your hair 💖," one commented.

Another added, "Nice outfit, looking good!"

Bella, who works as an artist and designer according to her website, doesn't often share photos of herself online and keeps a low-key public presence. She previously shared a photo of herself in early September gearing up for Halloween season. Earlier this year, she posted a snap of herself bundled up for the cold weather.

The artist is the eldest daughter of Cruise, 59, and Kidman, 54, who adopted her and her younger brother, Connor, before they split in 2001. She is married to husband Max Parker, whom she wed in 2015.

While Kidman does not often discuss her two eldest children with the press, she gave a small snippet of information about her daughter during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, and children, Isabella and Connor Credit: Newspix/Getty Images

"Bella lives just outside London," Kidman said, per Grazia. "You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Both Kidman and Cruise went on to expand their families after their 2001 split. Kidman, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, shares two younger daughters with her country singer husband: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.