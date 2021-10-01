Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Public Appearance at Courtney Love's London Art Exhibit

Bella Kidman Cruise was a contributing artist at Courtney Love's art exhibit in London with all proceeds going to charity

Bella Kidman Cruise attends an exhibition of artworks inspired by Hole's "Pretty On The Inside" hosted by Courtney Love and Parliament Tattoo to celebrate the iconic album's 30th anniversary on September 30, 2021 in London, England

Bella Kidman Cruise made a rare public appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hole's Pretty on the Inside album.

On Thursday, she was spotted at the event alongside tattoo artist Sophie Floyd at a private showing in London. Courtney Love, the lead singer of Hole, was also present at the viewing as the host.

Kidman Cruise, 28, is a contributing artist for the event, which is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at Parliament Tattoo in the U.K.

All artworks donated to the event will be auctioned to benefit Treasures Foundation, which helps women in the sex industry and victims of sex trafficking, and Clean Break Women's Charities, a women's theatre company helping women in prison.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared her excitement about contributing her own artwork at the event in mid-September in an Instagram post.

Bella Kidman Cruise (R) and guest attend an exhibition of artworks inspired by Hole's "Pretty On The Inside" hosted by Courtney Love and Parliament Tattoo to celebrate the iconic album's 30th anniversary on September 30, 2021 in London, England Tattooist Sophie Floyd (left) and Bella Kidman Cruise (right) | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"Is this real life? *pinches self*," she wrote in the caption. "I am beyond excited to be taking part in this exhibition with the incredible @courtneylove and @parliamenttattoo, to celebrate 30 years of Hole's Pretty on the Inside. All for charity. What a dream."

She continued, "There are so many incredible artists contributing to this. You really won't want to miss out. Come join the party 😉."

Last week, Kidman Cruise shared her new look on Instagram debuting auburn hair and a shag haircut along with the simple caption,"🤠."