See the Being the Ricardos Cast Side-by-Side with Their Real-Life Counterparts

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman takes on the role of the late comedy icon, Lucille Ball – whom Being the Ricardos director Aaron Sorkin described in a CBS Morning interview as "the most powerful person in television."

Kidman told PEOPLE she studied Ball's movements in order to perfect her look onscreen. "It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate."

The film pulls back the curtains of I Love Lucy, revealing complex relationships, production crises, and political tension – all set during a tumultuous week of taping the 1951 sitcom.