'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date

Beetlejuice 2 will release in theaters Sept. 6, 2024

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 04:53 PM
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
Photo: Warner Bros/Everett

Beetlejuice is back in business.

PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday that a sequel to director Tim Burton's 1988 film is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, 36 years after the original.

The news follows multiple reports in March that Wednesday's Jenna Ortega is in talks to star in the Warner Bros. sequel as the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia, one of the main characters in the original.

Michael Keaton is also expected to return in the film as Beetlejuice, with production supposedly kicking off in London this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryder costarred alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, Glenn Shadix and Keaton in Beetlejuice, which follows a shady spirit who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton
Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty, Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sequel, which has been rumored to be in the works for at least a decade, reportedly features a script written by Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The pair previously collaborated with Burton on the hit Netflix series.

As far back as 2011, Deadline reported that producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith had signed with Warner Bros. and aimed to create a Beetlejuice follow-up. Director Burton, as well as Keaton and Ryder, expressed interest in making a sequel at different times throughout the 2010s.

Back in 2017, Keaton expressed his belief that embarking on a sequel would create significant pressure on the production given audiences' fondness toward the original.

"I just think it's like a little piece of art that you better get right if you ever do it again," he said at the time. "Otherwise you just kind of don't touch it."

Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Amy Sussman/WireImage, GEFFEN FILM/WARNER BROTHERS/Alamy

In October, Davis, 67, told PEOPLE that while she had yet to be contacted about returning for a sequel, she "would of course like to revisit" that world again.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis said at the time.

There is one issue, however, with revisiting her character of Barbara Maitland: She's a ghost, along with her husband, Adam (Baldwin). "I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she said. "How would they explain that they're older?"

Related Articles
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)
MEG 2: THE TRENCH - OFFICIAL TRAILER Warner Bros. Pictures
Jason Statham Faces an Even Bigger Shark in Wild Trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow's Dating History, Including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and More
Oppenheimer Trailer
Matt Damon Challenges Cillian Murphy in Intense New Trailer for 'Oppenheimer': Watch
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Work Schedule Was 'Hard' on Wife, Says Source: 'She Wasn't Happy About It' (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo rollout Al Pacino
Beverly D'Angelo Gives Rare Look at 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Al Pacino: 'Deeper Kind of Intimacy'
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film