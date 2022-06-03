Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on June 23

Beavis and Butt-Head Return for New Movie Do the Universe: Watch the Raucous Trailer

Heh-heh-heh — everyone's favorite animated troublemakers are back for more shenanigans in a new feature film.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a new movie set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 23, sees the teenage slackers — whose legacies are now synonymous with crude humor — embark on a space mission with NASA.

The beloved and crass characters, originally created by Mike Judge for the MTV animated anthology series Liquid Television, are ready for lift-off in the latest iteration of the classic '90s cartoon.

In the newly-released trailer, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a judge in 1998 and wind up in the year 2022 by mistake.

After traveling through a black hole, the accidental time-hoppers must navigate the modern world, where they misuse iPhones, become "Buttholes of Interest" to the NSA and catastrophically fail to score any babes (some things never change).

Per the creators, it's the "dumbest science fiction movie ever made."

Judge announced the new movie in January on Twitter with a behind-the-scenes preview of the animation. Directed, written and featuring Judge as the voice of Beavis and Butt-Head, the film is a segue for the show's reboot planned for Paramount+ later this year, Judge told NME in 2020.

The original show, which originally aired from 1993-97, returned to network TV in 2011.