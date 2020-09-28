Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Her Nephews Alongside Brother Jonah Hill: 'My 3 Favorite Guys'

Their nephews Joshua and Charlie are the sons of their late brother Jordan Feldstein, who died suddenly in December 2017 at age 40

Beanie Feldstein and brother Jonah Hill are celebrating their nephews!

On Sunday, the Booksmart actress, 27, posted a sweet photo on Instagram in which she smiled while posing with her young nephews Joshua and Charlie for 13-year-old Josh's bar mitzvah. In the photo, Hill, 36, and Feldstein wrap their arms around the boys while dressed up for the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"endlessly proud of this bar mitzvah boy," Feldstein captioned the post. "(also hugging my three favorite guys after 7 months of not being able to was heaven)."

Feldstein and Hill's mother Sharon also shared a family photo from the gathering, writing on Instagram that her oldest grandson has a "poised, kind, powerful yet gentle way about him."

"He is undeniable likeable, funny and one of the greatest loves of my life from the second he entered this world," added the proud grandmother. "Photo of my favorite people taken by my best friend (which is why she isn’t in this photo) @dfeld1025 . I can’t believe I put that in writing."

Joshua and Charlie are the sons of Feldstein and Hill's late brother Jordan, a music talent manager who died at age 40 on Dec. 22, 2017, from a pulmonary thromboembolism, a pulmonary embolism resulting from a clot originating somewhere else in the body.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In an emotional essay for InStyle back in April 2019, Feldstein opened up about grieving the sudden loss of her oldest brother. She called Jordan a "remarkably generous, intelligent, loving person" who "was an incredible father, beloved by his boys."

"The pain is so unbearable at times, so unremitting. Yet, in addition to the deluge of feelings leaking out of me at all times, I have found the process of grief (because it is and will always be a process, never finished, never concluded) to be just as resonant in my mind as it is in my heart," wrote the actress at the time.

Feldstein added that the tragic loss of her sibling gave her a new perspective on life.

"That is the aspect of grief I had no idea was coming. This monumental shift in perspective. Not only does the world become so much deeper and more painful, but sometimes unbelievably alive with joy and gratitude," she wrote. "And those two previously opposing concepts are now merged, now barely distinguishable."

RELATED VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein on Booksmart Sequel with Kaitlyn Dever: 'It Would Be a Dream Come True'

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Siblings Who Are Both Actors

"There is a whole new layer of my own personhood, but also a broadened humanity, that I could not see before," added Feldstein. "These glasses that were forced on me, grudgingly gave me the ability to see and appreciate a more intricate understanding of this vast world we live in."

In May 2019, Hill gushed about his actress sister, telling WSJ. Magazine that Feldstein is his personal hero.