Beanie Feldstein Raves She's in 'Heaven' as Her Broadway Revival of Funny Girl Opens

Beanie Feldstein is a Broadway star!

The Booksmart actress, 28, stars as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964.

In a recent interview with E! News, Feldstein said bringing Brice's story to life "is heaven."

She talked to the news outlet at the August Wilson Theatre in New York, where the musical comedy is playing.

"This group of people is once in a lifetime," she told E! News. "I cannot explain to you how kind everyone in this building is off stage and on stage. The crew, the creative team, a room full of passionate, caring people. That is all that matters in this world."

In addition to Feldstein, the cast also includes Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Jane Lynch.

"For any of us that feel like just bagels when everyone else is an onion roll, there are so many beautiful bagels out there," added Feldstein.

"I get to share that message. I think theater also draws in the people that are left out. The people that are too much, the people that are eccentric or loud or performative. We find each other and I think this story is really for people that love theater."

Feldstein has been open about dressing as Brice during her third grade Funny Girl themed birthday party.

On Sunday, Feldstein's brother actor Jonah Hill took to Instagram to praise his younger sister's performance in Funny Girl after attending opening night.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of Feldstein, Hill wrote: "I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy."

"I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life," Hill continued, describing Feldstein's animal-print fur coat, matching hat and pearls. "I'm obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed sibling hood or pride."