Beanie Feldstein Raves About Fiancée Bonnie Chance Roberts: 'The Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me'

Beanie Feldstein is happily engaged!

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Booksmart actress, 29, gushed to host Meyers about how happy she is being newly engaged to fiancée Bonnie Chance Roberts.

"I think given what's going on in our country right now, I think it's really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly," she told the host. "I just love her so much, Seth, she's just the best thing to ever happen to me."

Feldstein, who is currently starring at Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival, then revealed the proposal was a total surprise, one planned meticulously by Roberts and her family. The engagement happened while Feldstein was filming Impeachment: American Crime Story, which meant she was "completely oblivious to everything" as she was so focused on her character.

"For me it was 1998, I was at the White House, I had no idea what was going on in the real world," she told Meyers.

During filming, Roberts suggested one day that she go take a break at the beach with her family then later all join at her parents' home for a get-together. Though confused at everyone's insistence to "get dressed up" for the family gathering, Feldstein still didn't suspect a thing.

After some time at the beach, Feldstein and her family headed to her parents' home. But, to Feldstein's confusion, her mom was acting a little odd. Not only was her mom complaining tirelessly of a stomach ache, and even stopped at a restaurant to go to the bathroom, he mom was also "going 5 miles per hour in the pacific coast highway," Feldstein added.

"Finally we pull up to my parents' house and my nephews are standing in the driveway," Feldstein said. "My youngest nephew Charlie reaches into his pocket — this is when I start to cry — and he pulls out my ring for Bon that I had gotten months ago and he goes, 'I think you're gonna need this.'"

Now aware of what is going on, Feldstein said she started screaming, "Am I getting engaged?"

Then, Feldstein made her way to the backyard where they proposed to each other. "She proposes to me, then she doesn't know I have the ring, I get down on one knee I propose back, she's so shocked she goes 'ugh okay.'"

Feldstein also went on to learn that her mom was merely acting the entire time, in a way to ensure they weren't arriving ahead of time. "My mom deserves an Oscar," she said jokingly, "I need to take notes."

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts arrives at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Feldstein first announced the engagement by sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram earlier this month. In the photos, Roberts is down on one knee presenting the ring then celebrating the milestone with friends and family. Pals like Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever were in attendance, as well as her brother Jonah Hill, among others.

In her caption, she wrote, "i do, bon," and Feldstein wrote to Roberts on her Instagram Story, "you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you."

In December, Feldstein honored Roberts for her birthday, writing in an Instagram tribute, "happy birthday to the best thing to ever happen to me and also the world. happy birthday to human magic. happy birthday to the love of my life. happy birthday to @bonnie_chance."

Feldstein opened up about Roberts while promoting her 2019 film Booksmart, which features a love story between costar Dever's character Amy and a cool-girl classmate Hope (Diana Silvers). Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the film, Feldstein said the "best" part of the love story is that the movie doesn't make a big deal about Amy being gay.

"It's not just about representation, it's about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking," Feldstein said at the time. "And I think Booksmart really asks the question of what happens after teenagers come out? Let's tell that story."

"The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that's so radical. By doing that, you're asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful," she said.