Beanie Feldstein Talks 'Deep Connection' with Jonah Hill After Death of Their Brother Jordan

Beanie Feldstein says being Jonah Hill's sister is her "greatest joy" and talks about their connection after losing brother Jordan Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein is reflecting on her "very close" relationship with big brother Jonah Hill.

The actress, 28, tells The Cut in her March cover story that she thinks of Hill, 38, by his given name, Jonah Feldstein, as opposed to his stage name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just so not how I think of him — we shared a bathroom for so many years, you know what I mean?" Beanie says when Michaela Jaé Rodriguez refers to him as Jonah Hill in their conversation.

"But he's my best friend. We are very close," she adds. "And we lost our brother, so we have a very, very deep connection, and he's like one of the most important people in my whole life, and being his sister is like my greatest joy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jordan Feldstein, a father of two and music-talent manager who worked with Maroon 5 from their inception, died at age 40 in December 2017 after suffering a heart attack.

In March 2018, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed he died as a result of a blood clot that originated in his leg. Acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were listed as other significant causes.

In April 2019, Beanie opened up about losing her brother in an essay called "Grief Glasses" for InStyle magazine, in which she wrote, "Grief is just impossible."

"It cannot be contained or summarized or enclosed," the Booksmart star wrote. "To describe the wound grief leaves if you have not experienced it is to come to it hazy and out of focus."

RELATED VIDEO: Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill's Brother and Maroon 5's Manager, Dead at 40

In her interview with The Cut, Beanie — who is leading Harvey Fierstein's Funny Girl revival as Fanny Brice on Broadway this spring — jokes she "came out of the womb with jazz hands."

"I just wanted to be onstage since I born," she says.

But she also credits Hill's influence on her career, adding of the two-time Academy Award nominee, "I feel so lucky to have him and his expertise and his guidance."