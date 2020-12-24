Beanie Feldstein Celebrates 'Remarkable' Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts on Her 30th Birthday

Beanie Feldstein has plenty of reasons to celebrate her girlfriend on her 30th birthday!

The Booksmart actress wrote a loving Instagram post for her boo Bonnie Chance Roberts, a producer who worked on Feldstein's latest movie How to Build a Girl.

The post featured several pictures of the two as Feldstein, 27, wished Roberts a happy birthday.

"happy 30th birthday to the most remarkable human ever to exist. @bonnie_chance - i’m pretty convinced you’re actually made of magic. the girl with the warmest heart, the most expansive imagination and the most exceptional brain. i love you so much. happy birthday, bubba!!!" Feldstein wrote.

Roberts later replied in the comments, telling Feldstein: "I love you bubba cheek."

The two often post about each other on their social medias and even attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards together, where Feldstein was nominated for her performance in last year's Booksmart.

Feldstein first opened up about Roberts while promoting the comedy, which features a love story between Kaitlyn Dever's character Amy and her cool-girl classmate Hope (Diana Silvers).

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the film, Feldstein said the "best" part of the love story is that the movie doesn't make a big deal about Amy being gay.

“It’s not just about representation, it’s about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking," Feldstein continued. "And I think Booksmart really asks the question of, so what happens after teenagers come out? Let’s tell that story.”

“The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that’s so radical. By doing that, you’re asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality, and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful.”