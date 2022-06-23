Beanie Feldstein Engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts: 'You Make Me Happier Than I Knew Was Possible'

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts arrives at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Beanie Feldstein said yes!

The Booksmart actress, who turns 29 on Friday, announced Thursday that she is engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts, 31. Feldstein shared photos from the proposal on Instagram, showing Roberts down on one knee presenting the ring then celebrating the milestone with friends and family. Pals like Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever were in attendance, as well as her brother Jonah Hill, among others.

In her caption, she wrote, "i do, bon," and Feldstein wrote to Roberts on her Instagram Story, "you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you."

The actress recently portrayed Monica Lewinsky on Impeachment: American Crime Story, and she currently headlines the Broadway musical Funny Girl. After recently testing positive for COVID, she missed several performances, but she has since returned to the role of Fanny Brice, which she'll hold through September.

In December, Feldstein honored Roberts for her birthday, writing in an Instagram tribute, "happy birthday to the best thing to ever happen to me and also the world. happy birthday to human magic. happy birthday to the love of my life. happy birthday to @bonnie_chance."

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts attend the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

Feldstein opened up about Roberts while promoting her 2019 film Booksmart, which features a love story between costar Dever's character Amy and a cool-girl classmate Hope (Diana Silvers). Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the film, Feldstein said the "best" part of the love story is that the movie doesn't make a big deal about Amy being gay.

"It's not just about representation, it's about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking," Feldstein said at the time. "And I think Booksmart really asks the question of what happens after teenagers come out? Let's tell that story."

"The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that's so radical. By doing that, you're asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful," she said.