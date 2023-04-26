Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)

"As I've gotten older, I'm thinking, 'What would I do with science fiction?' " says Luhrmann, who has teamed up with Bombay Sapphire for an A.I. art event

By Nigel Smith
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 10:48 AM
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty

Baz Luhrmann might soon be wading into the android-sphere!

In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding his partnership with Bombay Sapphire for the gin brand's Saw This, Made This Installation A.I. art event, the celebrated filmmaker, 60, tells PEOPLE that the sky's the limit when it comes to the future of his career.

Asked specifically whether he'd add a science-fiction installment to his whimsical filmography, the Moulin Rouge! and Elvis director admits he isn't a fan of the genre — but he "wouldn't count it out."

"It's not that I don't like fantasy — it's just [that] other people have already done it, and they've done it really well," he says. "They've got their own language. I've kind of found myself in the world of the musical and post-modern melodrama and a particular wavering story."

"Having said that, as I've gotten older, I'm thinking, 'What would I do with science fiction?' So I wouldn't count it out," Luhrmann adds, joking his next project could be "Robots the Musical!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Baz Luhrmann. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Although he has been working for decades, Luhrmann has directed just six films over the course of his career, beginning with 1992's Strictly Ballroom and, most recently, Elvis (2022).

He's also known for Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), Australia (2008) and The Great Gatsby (2013), and often employs the same actors for multiple films.

And while "all [his] films are as dramatic in their journey to make them as they are in terms of the work themselves," Luhrmann tells PEOPLE that "nothing will come quite near just how truly wild a rollercoaster ride Elvis was, looking back."

The film was a big hit earning over $288 million worldwide and scoring multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor (Austin Butler).

And just like other Luhrmann-collaborating actors before Elvis star Austin ButlerLeonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and John Leguizamo, to name a few — the filmmaker could see himself working with Butler, 31, once again.

"It's a joy when you're working with actors that you've had a long history with," he says. "I always want to add someone new into the mix. But I mean, let's even taking out Hugh [Jackman], if you look at character actors like Richard Roxburgh or David Wenham, who I worked with so many times, they're always in my movies. So I love that."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Are Also Artists

Now, Luhrmann is excited to promote the Saw This, Made This Installation, in which "people will be given the opportunity to see Ai-Da Robot paint live in the Eye to A.I. studio, as part of an exploration into using A.I. as a tool to further enrich and enable human creativity at scale," a description reads.

"I have always believed people are inherently creative; they just are," Luhrmann tells PEOPLE of what drew him to A.I. "And I'm at a place in my journey where I want to kind of give back, do something for the younger generation."

To that end, he continues, "I thought, 'Okay, great initiative, the message is everyone has creativity within them. We're going to encourage you just to actually let it go.' And we've had thousands of submissions, and we're doing our first exhibition here [in London] and then we have our second [in New York City]."

"And by the way, it's pretty cool," Luhrmann adds. "There's a lot of great art that's come to us of all shapes and sizes."

The Saw This, Made This Installation, presented by Bombay Sapphire, will be on display from May 11 through 13 at the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

Related Articles
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg Says Editing Guns Out of 'E.T.' Was a 'Mistake': 'I Never Should Have Done That'
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' Director Calls Ezra Miller 'One of the Best Actors I've Ever Worked With,' Shares New Trailer
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
will-smith-b
Will Smith Says He's 'Excited' for 'Bad Boys 4' as He and Martin Lawrence Tease Sequel
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
Actresses Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis attend the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive on February 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Recalls Eating Grits with Viola Davis on 'The Help': 'They Wanted Us Curvier' (Exclusive)
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Grateful for All the Support' in Montana as He Resumes Filming 'Rust'
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film 'Breakout' (Report)
John Leguizamo, Luigi
John Leguizamo Would 'Consider' a 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel Role If They 'Add More Inclusivity'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'