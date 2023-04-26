Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)

Baz Luhrmann might soon be wading into the android-sphere!

In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding his partnership with Bombay Sapphire for the gin brand's Saw This, Made This Installation A.I. art event, the celebrated filmmaker, 60, tells PEOPLE that the sky's the limit when it comes to the future of his career.

Asked specifically whether he'd add a science-fiction installment to his whimsical filmography, the Moulin Rouge! and Elvis director admits he isn't a fan of the genre — but he "wouldn't count it out."

"It's not that I don't like fantasy — it's just [that] other people have already done it, and they've done it really well," he says. "They've got their own language. I've kind of found myself in the world of the musical and post-modern melodrama and a particular wavering story."

"Having said that, as I've gotten older, I'm thinking, 'What would I do with science fiction?' So I wouldn't count it out," Luhrmann adds, joking his next project could be "Robots the Musical!"

Baz Luhrmann. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Although he has been working for decades, Luhrmann has directed just six films over the course of his career, beginning with 1992's Strictly Ballroom and, most recently, Elvis (2022).

He's also known for Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), Australia (2008) and The Great Gatsby (2013), and often employs the same actors for multiple films.

And while "all [his] films are as dramatic in their journey to make them as they are in terms of the work themselves," Luhrmann tells PEOPLE that "nothing will come quite near just how truly wild a rollercoaster ride Elvis was, looking back."

The film was a big hit earning over $288 million worldwide and scoring multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor (Austin Butler).

And just like other Luhrmann-collaborating actors before Elvis star Austin Butler — Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and John Leguizamo, to name a few — the filmmaker could see himself working with Butler, 31, once again.

"It's a joy when you're working with actors that you've had a long history with," he says. "I always want to add someone new into the mix. But I mean, let's even taking out Hugh [Jackman], if you look at character actors like Richard Roxburgh or David Wenham, who I worked with so many times, they're always in my movies. So I love that."

Now, Luhrmann is excited to promote the Saw This, Made This Installation, in which "people will be given the opportunity to see Ai-Da Robot paint live in the Eye to A.I. studio, as part of an exploration into using A.I. as a tool to further enrich and enable human creativity at scale," a description reads.

"I have always believed people are inherently creative; they just are," Luhrmann tells PEOPLE of what drew him to A.I. "And I'm at a place in my journey where I want to kind of give back, do something for the younger generation."

To that end, he continues, "I thought, 'Okay, great initiative, the message is everyone has creativity within them. We're going to encourage you just to actually let it go.' And we've had thousands of submissions, and we're doing our first exhibition here [in London] and then we have our second [in New York City]."

"And by the way, it's pretty cool," Luhrmann adds. "There's a lot of great art that's come to us of all shapes and sizes."

The Saw This, Made This Installation, presented by Bombay Sapphire, will be on display from May 11 through 13 at the Chelsea Factory in New York City.