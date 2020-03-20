Baz Luhrmann Says Now 'Is Not the Moment' to Resume Production on Tom Hanks-Starring Elvis Film

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic will continue to be put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film,” the Australian director, 57, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

The news was shared four days after star Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film, and wife Rita Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officially termed COVID-19.

As Luhrmann’s statement continued, the director reiterated his commitment to picking up production “as soon as the time is right.”

“Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days,” he continued. “I have spoken to the premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).”

“All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right,” he added.

As of Friday morning, there have been at least 12,392 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 195 people have died of COVID-19-related illnesses. Worldwide, there are now 246,444 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,040 deaths.

Image zoom Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks Brian Ach/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

As Hanks and Wilson, both 63, remain under quarantine at their home in Australia, a rep for the actor told PEOPLE on Thursday that the married couple are “doing very well.”

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep Leslee Dart said. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

In an update earlier this week, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star told his followers that his symptoms were “much the same” as they were when he first tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“No fever but the blahs,” he added, concluding his post by writing: “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve.”

Image zoom Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks tom hanks/instagram

Hanks revealed last Wednesday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while visiting Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. They were treated in a Queensland hospital for five days before being released on Monday.

As filming for Hanks’ movie has been halted following his diagnosis, the actor and Wilson are now resting in a rented home in Australia, PEOPLE previously reported.

Hanks is the only person from the biopic believed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

“We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst cast and crew and additionally the cast member’s wife,” the representative told PEOPLE on Monday. “Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for their full recovery.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.