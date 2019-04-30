Baz Luhrmann Is on the Hunt for an Actor to Play Elvis Presley — How to Be Considered!

Moulin Rouge! visionary Baz Luhrmann is on the hunt for an actor to play Elvis Presley in his new film.

The 56-year-old director’s project has yet to set a title, but the film will follow the life of the legendary singer from his career beginnings to his worldwide success.

It’ll also focus on Presley’s complicated relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).

Luhrmann is searching for an actor between the ages of 19 and 28 who can portray the singer’s shy vulnerability masking his unshakeable faith in his own destiny.

Anyone who is interested in the role will be considered and should send photos to elviscasting2020@gmail.com. Luhrmann shared photos of visiting Graceland while conducting research for the film on Monday.

“Thanks to Jack, Angie, Regina, and the whole team at Graceland for their support over the last year and a half of research. Not a bad office, hey? Just gotta close the gate on your way out…,” he tweeted.

Thanks to Jack, Angie, Regina, and the whole team at Graceland for their support over the last year and a half of research. Not a bad office, hey? Just gotta close the gate on your way out… pic.twitter.com/lSttZ0lJtj — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) April 30, 2019

In March, it was reported Hanks, 62, would play Parker, according to Variety.

The story of Parker is largely defined by his successful partnership with Presley, whom he discovered in early 1955. Parker, who died in 1997 at the age of 87, went on to win Presley a recording contract with the RCA Victor record label, and made him a star with his first single “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

RELATED: Tom Hanks in Talks to Play Elvis Presley’s Iconic Manager in Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic on the Singer

Parker also successfully managed Presley into his acting career, persuading the singer to sing in his films. It proved to be incredibly lucrative when Presley’s first film Love Me Tender also spawned his 1956 hit record of the same name, selling over one million copies in advanced sales.

Luhrmann has previously directed The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia and the dance film Strictly Ballroom.