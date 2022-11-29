Baz Luhrmann Says 'I'm Available' If Sofia Coppola Has 'Any Questions' Making Her Elvis Film

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann says he told friend Sofia Coppola he "can't wait to see" her upcoming movie told from Priscilla Presley's perspective

Published on November 29, 2022 02:40 PM
Baz Luhrmann, Sofia Coppola. Photo: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty, Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Baz Luhrmann is eager for more takes on Elvis Presley.

The director behind this year's Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the titular role and Tom Hanks as his manager Col. Tom Parker, told PEOPLE at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City Monday that he "can't wait" to see Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla movie, which is now filming.

"All I did was reach out to her, we just had a quick hello. I just said good luck with it and can't wait to see it. But I'm available. If she's got any questions, I'm available," Luhrmann, 60, says.

Luhrmann, who presented best international feature to Happening director Audrey Diwan at the ceremony, says he's glad more directors will get the chance to tell new stories based on the late music legend. Oscar winner Coppola's film is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir and is told from her perspective.

"I'm thrilled that now the big canvas is out there," he says, adding that he recently had dinner with Priscilla, 77.

"I like that she's going to focus in on one aspect," Luhrmann says of the film from Coppola, 51. "I think we'll see more kind of … different perspectives on this. Look, the Elvis-Priscilla canvas will endlessly be painted now. It's part of the American cultural ethos. The only thing I've done is sort of reinstate it to a place where now it can be talked about and watched — and felt, more than anything."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
From left: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks in June. Chris Hyde/Getty

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny play the Presleys in Coppola's movie. (Olivia DeJonge portrayed Priscilla in Luhrmann's film.)

Last month, Coppola — known for movies like The Beguiled, Marie Antoinette and Lost in Translation — shared a photo of the screenplay and Priscilla's book on Instagram, writing, "Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla's story."

She also explained, according to Collider, how her film will differ from Luhrmann's movie.

"I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I'm glad it didn't go into much of Priscilla's story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative," said Coppola. "But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there'll be another film about Priscilla."

"I think it'll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period," she said.

Elvis is now streaming on HBO Max.

